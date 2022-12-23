Schools decorate Christmas cards for isolated older people in Lewes and Uckfield

Local home care company, Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield decided to spread some festive cheer this year and organised the distribution of Christmas cards from local schools to help bring festive joy to older people within the community who may otherwise feel isolated and lonely over Christmas.

Decorated Christmas cards from children of local schools

The children made collectively 300 cards in total and these were decorated by the children with a message on the inside wishing a very merry Christmas. The cards were picked up by Owner and Director of the home care company, Alison Scutt.

.Alison said: “Although the festive season can bring joy and sparkle, it can also be challenging for older people who may be feeling lonelier than any other time of the year. We wanted a chance to put a smile on the faces of local people and to do something nice within the community.

“I have helped run the Lewes Community Group (formerly Lewes Men’s Club) since 2016. This, and now two more community groups in Ringmer, are open to all to provide a space each week for people to connect. I know the joy a connection with the children can bring, so we thought this would be a great opportunity.”

All the cards were delivered this week and were very gratefully received.

