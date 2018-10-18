Scout group counts the cost of party mayhem

A fund-raising campaign is being launched to repair the damage caused to a Lewes venue when a teenage party spiralled out of control.

Gate-crashers have been blamed for the mayhem at the 6th Lewes Scout Group’s headquarters in Ham Lane.

Chair Will Perry said: “We are devastated that the Scout Hut was deliberately damaged during a private event on the night of Saturday, October 8.

“Substantial harm to the hut includes structural damage to the walls, floor and doors, broken fittings in the kitchen and toilets, and forced entry to the equipment store. Thanks to the sharing of photos etc on social media we have a very clear picture of events.

“We are grateful to Sussex Police for clearing and securing the building, and to the many individuals and organisations in the community who have offered support.

“In the short-term, through the hard work of the leaders and the generosity of several local organisations, we have ensured that we can run a reduced programme of activities for Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers at other venues.

“Longer-term, a substantial programme of work and fund-raising will be required to restore the hut to full working order. To facilitate this, a fund-raising page is currently being set up via MyDonate.bt.com and all donations, large or small, will be much appreciated towards our £8,000 target.”

Mr Perry added that any other offers of help or information should be directed to the 6th Lewes Group at hutrepairs@6th-lewes-scouts.org.uk