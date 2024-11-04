Scouting in Sompting - An adventure for a lifetime

Scouting in Sompting is known for the amazing opportunities that it provides to the young people of the local community.

From the newest Scout Troop (for young people aged between 10 and 14), moving down in ages for 8–10-year olds who make up the group’s Cub pack and the youngest section, Beavers, for the 6-8 year olds in the community.

Throughout all three sections, the key components of adventure, fun and skills for life radiates…but did you know that this is all made possible by the volunteers?

1st Sompting Scout Group is made up of seven volunteers and the roles they hold within the group vary.

There are volunteers who are the people you see with the youth members across all sections, helping shape the programme and pass on their skills. However, there are the ‘hidden’ roles that are lesser known, but without them the group wouldn’t be half the success it is.

These are roles such as trustees, the volunteer who pops in every now and then to support on a specific subject…and there can even be space for a top-notch shopper or DIYer.

The foundations of a successful Scout group are created on a successful community – and that is why 1st Sompting Scout Group has been able to continue in their growth with the most recent addition of the Scout Troop.

Scouting truly is for everyone, from 6 to 96 and even beyond, if you have a heart ready for an adventure, 1st Sompting Scout Group can provide a space for you.

Cameron, Lead Volunteer for the Scouting District said: “We are so excited to be able to welcome in more young people and adults into our Scouting family. There is someone for everyone across Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and as an adult. Fun and adventure is always on the programme here at Sompting and we are very proud to be able to open our doors to more people from our local community.”

Interested in trying it out? Want to learn more about how Scouting in Sompting can add some extra fun to your life?

For more information contact [email protected] and a member of the welcoming volunteer team will be quickly back in touch.