Scrapyard company thanks firefighters after major Hailsham blaze

The scrapyard company affected by a major fire which is still being tackled in Hailsham has thanked fire crews for their hard work.

Firefighters from across Sussex and Surrey rushed to the blaze which broke out in Ripley’s in Diplocks industrial estate at around 8.20pm last night (Wednesday).

At its height eight fire engines and 55 firefighters were on scene along with two aerial ladder platforms, water carriers, the command support team and high volume pump, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

In a statement H. Ripley & Co said today, “We unfortunately suffered a fire at our Hailsham site on the evening of June 13.

“The fire was confined to a steel scrap stockpile and controlled by rotating fire crews from the East Sussex, West Sussex and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services.

“Due to the new development of the site we were able to recycle the water used by the pumps through our sealed drainage system to continuously resupply the fire pumps.

“All at H. Ripley & Co. Ltd would like to express our gratitude to those firefighters for their decisive and competent response.

“They do a great job. We would also like to express our sincere apologies to any of our neighbours that have been inconvenienced.

“The Hailsham site will be closed today (Thursday) while we clean up, with normal business hours resuming on Friday (June 15).”

Read more about the blaze here.