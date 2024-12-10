Sculptor offers contemporary nudes in Chichester

Pulborough-based sculptor Steve Bicknell is offering an exhibition of contemporary nudes in bronze and ceramic at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from December 10-22.

“My style is quite identifiable as I use few tools preferring to use my hands to work the clay. This tends to make my pieces very tactile. I like to sculpt the human body. I take no notice of correct proportions preferring to find the form spontaneously. I let the clay and my hands lead me to the final form. All my pieces tend to say something about humanity, mostly positive but sometimes dark and sad.

“I have exhibited in galleries in Madrid, Paris, Rome and Venice as well as in the UK. This summer I had lots of success showing at a variety of artists open houses where I was able to talk to customers about how I feel emotionally with the work. I am delighted to be in the Wilson Gallery at the Oxmarket for what should be a very busy and vibrant exhibition. I shall be at the gallery most days and if anyone would like to see me in person, please make contact through my website or Instagram. My pieces range from £50 up to several thousand for bronze. There should be something for everyone.”