Sculptor proposes Littlehampton memorial to Body Shop founder Anita Roddick

Chichester sculptor Vincent Gray is putting forward proposals for a public memorial in Littlehampton to Body Shop founder Anita Roddick in time for the 20th anniversary of her death in 2007.

Vincent wants the memorial to be in place by 2027 in celebration of a remarkable woman: “Anita Roddick was a trailblazer, maverick, human rights activist and environmental campaigner.”

Vincent insists the memorial would also bring huge benefits to Littlehampton, until recently home of Body Shop’s headquarters which are now in Brighton.

“She was incredible. She was an absolute trailblazer like we haven't seen, and I'm very keen to support high streets especially in their current plight because of out of town shopping centres. People in Littlehampton have been calling for a memorial to Anita Roddick ever since her death. Those calls have been going on for 18 years.

“Littlehampton has introduced massive regeneration programmes and they have had an injection of money to do that, but I think they're missing a trick unless they invest in public art.”

Vincent cites his own Keats memorial in Chichester’s Eastgate Square which he believes has been a key part of the regeneration of that particular area.

“I'm interested in seeing a memorial to Anita Roddick in the centre of Littlehampton in a high-profile location, and I have registered these plans with Arun District Council outlining the benefits. Arun District Council are exploring the possibility. They said that it would be a meaningful tribute but that unfortunately they don't have the funds.”

Vincent argues that they should find the funds and that the memorial, which is already designed, would bring significant financial returns through the interest it would generate.

He says it would:

1. Become a tourist attraction and photo opportunity (local history/national figure)

2. Contribute to the regeneration of the immediate context of Littlehampton and complement the work already undertaken to revitalise the area

3. Raise cultural awareness on an inter and cross community level and provide access to the arts for all

4. Build on the tourism offering of the area and celebrate and interact with Littlehampton’s rich heritage

5. Produce a positive image of Littlehampton at local, national and international level

“Public art is widely understood to have many benefits to urban quality in helping to improve the quality of an environment and as a vehicle for involving the community in environmental improvements; and in helping to create a sense of identity, uniqueness, and civic pride.

“2027 marks 20 years since her untimely death. Now is the time to plan for such a memorial recognising there is a two-year window within which to raise funds sufficient to realise the project and hit the 20-year milestone.”

Vincent wants Arun District Council to take it on, based on his design: “I trawled the internet for images of her and there are very few of her full length standing up. She was very unassuming. I found several images of her sitting on the ground cross-legged. I thought I would go with that rather than an all-powerful superhero arms aloft position, so that's what I've done, cross-legged on a granite base.”

The memorial would be life-size and in bronze, and just like the Keats memorial in Chichester, the whole point would be that you would be able to sit next to her and effectively interact with her.

“The cost of something like this would probably start at £100,000, which is not a great deal of money for all the benefits that it would bring.”

A rough price breakdown would be artist's fee 30K; foundry fee 30K; stonemason fee inc delivery 25K; architect fee inc planning 5K; groundworks fee 1K; installation fee 5K; and contingency 4K.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: “We are very grateful to Vincent for his proposal of creating a sculpture in honour of Anita Roddick, founder of The Body Shop and one of Littlehampton’s most celebrated residents.

“The council very much welcomes ideas that seek to celebrate our local heritage and those who have made a significant contribution to the community.

“At present, we do not have a dedicated budget for commissioning new sculptures, however there may be other funding streams available, such as arts grants, heritage funding or crowdfunding opportunities. Or the developers at the site might be interested in incorporating it into their new scheme, should it go ahead.”