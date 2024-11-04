Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

TALK - 'The History of Pantomimes' given by Ian Gledhill, today Friday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 2.30pm. Admission £5 on the door. www.seafordmuseum.co.uk

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY at Seaford War Memorial, Sutton Road from 10.30am, followed by a Church Service at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday, November 11 from 10am - 1pm. Including a Remembrance Day Talk, 'The Unknown Warrior' at 11.30am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPLASH POINT JAZZ on Monday, November 11 at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

COMMONWEALTH SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE on Tuesday, November 12 at Seaford Cemetery, Cradle Hill Road from 10.30am.

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 13 at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station on Friday, November 15 from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. Including a talk by Jane Keel on Seaford Museum at 11am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice on Friday, November 15 at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Perfect Days' Cert. PG on Friday, November 15 from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.