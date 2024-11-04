Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice
REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY at Seaford War Memorial, Sutton Road from 10.30am, followed by a Church Service at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street.
MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday, November 11 from 10am - 1pm. Including a Remembrance Day Talk, 'The Unknown Warrior' at 11.30am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
SPLASH POINT JAZZ on Monday, November 11 at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz or on the door.
COMMONWEALTH SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE on Tuesday, November 12 at Seaford Cemetery, Cradle Hill Road from 10.30am.
SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are having their monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 13 at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors are welcome. Tel: 01323 492433
MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station on Friday, November 15 from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. Including a talk by Jane Keel on Seaford Museum at 11am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk
HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice on Friday, November 15 at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Perfect Days' Cert. PG on Friday, November 15 from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.