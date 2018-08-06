Seaford Beach listed among 10 best destinations for families

Seaford Beach and beyond has been named in a national newspaper among 10 of the best family days out in the UK.

It was listed in The Guardian last week among a selection of readers’ travel tips.

Ali Batchelor wrote: “A great unsung, mainly shingle, beach within reach of London and near Brighton, great for swimming and a spot of fishing.

“There’s even the chance to hire a SUP [stand-up paddleboarding] or kayak at £10 for 45 mins (Skipper Watersports – if it’s too windy they sometimes relocate to Cuckmere down the coast).

“There are plenty of places to eat and even a creperie on the promenade. There’s a campsite close to the beach, too.

“Nearby is beautiful Cuckmere Haven and the dramatic Seven Sisters chalk cliffs and country park. A perfect day out for all the family. Free parking and easy access to buses and trains.”

Other locations on The Guardian list were Folkestone seafront, Kent; Cragside House, Northumberland; North Berwick, East Lothian; Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire; Glastonbury, Somerset; Croft Castle, Herefordshire; Broadsands Beach, Paignton, Devon; St Fagans Museum, Carduff; and Walthamstow, north-east London.

In sharing the good news with members of Seaford Town Council, Town Clerk James Corrigan said: “ As you will see two of the new concessions secured by the team are highlighted as positives which is a big boost to the confidence of the team to know they are delivering quality and what residents and visitors want.

“They were all sky high this morning. They are doing an amazing job.”