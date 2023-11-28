Seaford Christmas Magic positivity parade takes place on Saturday December 2

Light up the sky with words of hope, joy and positivity on Saturday 2nd December, as a part of Seaford Christmas Magic and the town’s festive lights switch on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the town gears up for a busy weekend with Seaford Christmas Magic, The Positivity Parade, and the town’s Christmas lights switch on all happening on Saturday, Seaford Town Council is looking forward to seeing the community come together and celebrate the start of the festive season.

With a whole host of free, sustainable activities taking place on Saturday 2nd December the star of the show will undoubtedly be the annual lantern parade which this year will be showcasing positivity in all its forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers (SCIP) have once again outdone themselves by sprinkling their creative stardust across the town. The impressive team have welcomed a whole host of groups to their creative studio at The Crypt to facilitate lantern-making for all ages and community groups.

Positivity Parade

“We are delighted to be partnering with Seaford Town Council again on this amazing community event. It’s been wonderful delivering workshops throughout November at the studio and connecting with local organisations. We are looking forward to welcoming plenty more to decorate lanterns at the Mercread Youth Centre Workshop on Saturday 2nd December.” Alice Carter and Josie Swan, Co-Founders of SCIP.

Alongside the Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford you can expect to see lanterns from Cycling Without Age, Cradle Hill Community Primary School, Seaford Primary School, Chyngton School, The Scouts and a whole host of other individuals and families who have made the most of our ‘decorate at home’ packs this year.

For those that have not had a chance to decorate their lanterns yet, we recommend joining the SCIP team on Saturday 2nd of December between 12pm-3pm at The Mercread Youth Centre for their final workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Positivity Parade will then meet outside The Mercread Youth Centre on Mercread Road from 3.30pm for a 4pm start.

“The Positivity Parade is a chance for the whole community to come together and fill the sky with cheer and optimism. With such a wide range of groups taking part it promises to offer residents and visitors the opportunity to experience a little of what makes Seaford town so magical as the community light up our sky” Councillor Stephanie Dubas, Vice Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council.