Seaford Christmas Magic programme of events released

Plan your day out on Saturday 2nd December with a whole host of free activities taking place to celebrate the start of the festive season and our town’s 2023 Christmas Magic event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just a few weeks until our annual Seaford Christmas Magic celebration, Seaford Town Council is thrilled to share details of the free activities taking place for residents and visitors to get involved in on Saturday 2nd December.

In collaboration with Family Support Work, the Town Council will open the doors to The Old Town Hall for a completely donation-based Christmas Grotto. The space will offer families and friends the chance to come and immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas, with a hot drink, mince pie and chance to meet Santa and his team of festive helpers. The grotto will open at 10am until 3pm with all proceeds going towards our Seaford Secret Santa giving incentive providing gifts to local families over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other creative crafts will be taking place at St Leonard’s Church and Seaford Library from 10am with special rhyme and story time at 11am and 2pm.

Submitted article

For those looking to celebrate a Green Christmas, the wonderful SEA Climate Hub will be welcoming guests with their good condition second hand gifts, to take part in a sustainable gift exchange.

The Mercread Youth Centre will also once again open their doors to Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers (SCIP) for lantern making 12pm until 3pm with a special café offering hot drinks and snacks to help fundraise for their new kitchen. The Positivity Parade will then meet outside the Centre on Mercread Road from 3.30pm for a 4pm start.

Those awaiting the parade will be entertained on Broad Street by the fabulous Archway Choir who will take to the stage by Sutton Road at 4.15pm for carols and festive entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once joined by the parade the Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford, alongside Santa and the famous Rotary Sleigh will then switch on the town’s Christmas lights at 5pm.

“We are very proud to be offering such a wide range of free sustainable activities to be enjoyed by all, bringing together our wonderful community at this special time of year. It is great to see so many organisations coming together to help the town celebrate,” said Cllr Maggie Wearmouth, Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council.