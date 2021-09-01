Seaford coast: search continues for missing person

The search to find a missing person off the coast at Seaford has resumed this morning, an RNLI spokesperson has confirmed.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 8:44 am

The ongoing search started yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 31) with a coastguard helicopter assisting RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat Station late into the night.

“We’re assisting with an ongoing search for a missing person,” said an RNLI spokesperson, who could not confirm any more details at this time.

Further updates will follow as and when we get them.

Coastguard helicopter