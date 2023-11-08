Seaford Cricket Club and Golf Club mourn death of stalwart Phil

Phil Court, who was a key figure at Seaford Cricket Club and Seaford Golf Club for more than 40 years, has died aged 83.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He passed away at Eastbourne District General Hospital on October 18 after a short illness.

Phil, as he was generally known, was a loyal and keen enthusiast of everything he took up, but topping the sporting lists were cricket and golf; on arriving in East Sussex in the mid-70s the first thing he did was to join Seaford Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, as one member observed, ‘He was the cricket club.’ He led the team that rebuilt the pavilion which bears his name. He was its Chairman for a number of years, but when he lost his vision after sepsis five years ago he resigned only to be appointed President.

Phil Court will be missed by many

He regularly took his sons from his first marriage, Andrew and Matthew, and his wife Rosemary’s younger son Christopher to Lords.

A keen golfer, it wasn’t long before he had joined Seaford Golf Club – and was still playing this year. He was also its Secretary for a number of years.

Phil had a degree in economics, his first job being in the marketing department of the former Milk Marketing Board. He came to East Sussex in the mid-70s from Billericay, Essex, having taken a job at Artex in Newhaven after being employed by a sister company in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted to Managing Director in 1980, he headed up the company until redundancy following company restructuring and a subsequent buyout in the 90s. Until illness forced his retirement he co-launched a successful consultancy business and frequently worked with golf clubs around the UK.

Formerly living in Billericay, he went to South Heighton, then moved to Grosvenor Road with Rosemary and her three children, Simon, Christopher and Annalise. Phil and Rosemary married in 1982 and eventually made a house in Rother Road their home.

It was there that their much loved extended family came for visits and to celebrate Christmas, and where there was always a tremendous welcome to their many friends, not only local but from all over the UK and abroad, often met on holidays and ‘adopted’ into the Court family.

Phil and Rosemary were married for 41 years. Besides his two sons he leaves a total of nine grandchildren from his and Rosemary’s combined families and three brothers and a sister.