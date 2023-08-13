BREAKING
Seaford fire photos: road remains closed after five appliances attend incident at garage

Firefighters were seen tackling a blaze in Seaford last night (Saturday, August 12).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

A photographer sent this newspaper photos of several fire engines at what appears to be a burnt out garage at about 6.45pm.

AA Traffic News reported this morning (Sunday, August 13) that Southdown Road is closed due to an ‘earlier building fire on Southdown Road’. The road is affected both ways between Sutton Avenue and Chyngton Road. For updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at 12.45pm today: “We were called at 18:46 to reports of a fire on Chyngton Road, Seaford. Five appliances attended. Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, firefighting foam, two hose reel jets and two thermal imaging cameras.”

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that there were no reports of injuries and said crews left the scene at 6.58pm.

Firefighters were seen tackling a blaze in Seaford last night (Saturday, August 12)

1. Seaford fire

Firefighters were seen tackling a blaze in Seaford last night (Saturday, August 12) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

