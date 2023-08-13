Seaford fire photos: road remains closed after reports of incident at garage
Firefighters were seen tackling a blaze in Seaford last night (Saturday, August 12).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A photographer sent this newspaper photos of several fire engines at what appears to be a burnt out garage at about 6.45pm.
AA Traffic News (www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news) has reported this morning (Sunday, August 13) that Southdown Road is closed due to an ‘earlier building fire on Southdown Road’. The road is affected both ways between Sutton Avenue and Chyngton Road.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has been approached for more information.
