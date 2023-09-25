Seaford furniture firm V R Flowers & Son celebrates 75 years of exceptional service

V R Flowers & Son, a local independent family furniture and carpet store based in Seaford, is proud to announce its momentous 75th anniversary of serving customers across East Sussex. This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of four generations of the Flowers family: Victor, Alan, Mark and Will Flowers.

Since its establishment in 1948, V R Flowers & Son has been a beacon of quality and reliability. Just after the end of the WWII, the business model was second-hand furniture before the opportunity came along unexpectedly to try new furniture. The store now offers an extensive range of world-famous brand names including Parker Knoll, Hypnos, G-Plan, and Cormar to name but a few. Their store, spanning four floors, provides contemporary and traditional furniture from sofas and beds, to dining tables and flooring. They are certainly one of the most successful family businesses in the county and continue to cater for the diverse needs and tastes of their many customers.

Beyond their exceptional products, V R Flowers & Son has been an integral part of the Seaford community, actively supporting local initiatives and fostering a strong sense of unity. Their commitment to providing first-class customer service has earned them the trust and loyalty of generations of customers, making them a well-loved local institution.

Will, Mark and Alan Flowers.

Mark Flowers, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are truly humbled and grateful to have reached this significant milestone. It is a testament to the enduring values of quality, integrity, and exceptional service that have been the cornerstone of our family business for three quarters of a century."

Will Flowers, who has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's offerings, added, "We owe our success to the incredible support of our loyal customers and the dedication of our hardworking team. We look forward to continuing to serve the community for many years to come."

To celebrate their 75th anniversary, V R Flowers & Son is hosting a celebration this Friday for customers old and new.