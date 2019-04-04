Seaford house fire: eight fire engines sent to bedroom blaze

Eight fire engines were sent to a house fire in Seaford.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was contacted at 5.51pm yesterday evening following reports of a fire at a house in Hawth Way, Seaford.

Eight fire engines attended a house fire in Hawth Way, Seaford, last night. Picture: Dan Jessup

Eight fire engines from Seaford, Newhaven, Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne and Bexhill were sent to the scene.

The fire began in a first floor bedroom and had spread to the roof.

Residents of the house had evacuated themselves before firefighters arrived, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, a hose reel, two main jets and foam to put out the fire, and then tried to salvage as many belongings as possible from the house and make the scene safe.

They left the scene at 10pm.

The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Today, investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire, and whether it was deliberate or accidental, a spokesman said.

