Seaford man arrested after fatal four-car collision

A 33-year-old man from Seaford and a 32-year-old man from Hersham, Surrey, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs.

It follows a fatal collision in Staines, Surrey, on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the A308 Kingston Road in Ashford at 4pm after four cars were involved in a collision.

Sadly a woman in her 80s, the passenger of a Skoda Fabia, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 80s, the driver of the Skoda, was taken to St George’s Hospital, London, with serious injuries.

The driver of a blue Subaru Impreza was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

No one was injured in the other two vehicles involved, a grey Subaru Impreza and a Black Suzuki Vitara.

The road was closed in both directions while investigations took place.

Police worked alongside Surrey Fire and Rescue, the South East Coast Ambulance service and the Air Ambulance Service.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any dashcam footage or saw any of the cars mentioned driving prior to the incident is asked to call Surrey Police quoting P17308881.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.