Seaford mayor hosts carol concert

The Mayor of Seaford, Cllr Sally Markwell hosted a carol concert at St Leonard’s Church on Wednesday, December 11 2024, celebrating Seaford’s diversity in faith and light.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the congregation were local dignitaries including the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Tim Cobb, along with local charities, organisations, schools and members of the public.

The event reinforced the Mayor of Seaford’s theme of enhancing community resilience by fostering connections among residents and community groups from various religious backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakers delivered poignant tributes highlighting the town's diversity, emphasising the importance of understanding our differences while recognising the commonalities that unite us in faith and light.

Meeting

Speaking after the service, Cllr Sally Markwell said: "!The presence of the residents of Seaford was felt as they filled St Leonard’s Church for our cultural celebration that highlighted how Christmas is celebrated and faith interpreted across the world. We were amazed and humbled by performances and readings from pupils from Annecy Catholic Primary School and Seaford Head School Sixth Form.

"We were also well supported by participants from local faith groups,the care services and voluntary sector. The evening reflected uponways of comingtogether, sharing our light, and the joy and strength in the diversityof our community.”

Following the concert, the Mayor of Seaford showcased the Mayoral Community Coat adorned with the patches created by various community groups to celebrate Seaford Town Council’s 25th anniversary.

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195