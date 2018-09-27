Seaford resident raises £50k for MS treatment

A woman living with multiple sclerosis (MS) needs £50,000 to go to Mexico for treatment.

Seaford resident, Tracy Williams, wants to travel to Puebla in Mexico for ‘game changing’ stem cell treatment.

Tracy’s MS has become particularly aggressive in the last 12 months.

This has left her with disability in her right hand and arm, and suffering with crippling fatigue.

Tracy said: “My disabilities will increase and I will become more reliant on others to help doing the things that I used to take for granted.”

Earlier this year, the NHS concluded a trial for MS patients, using ‘hematopoietic stem cell transplantation’ (HSCT), it is the only treatment which can potentially halt MS. Sadly, the NHS is not yet ready to roll out this treatment.

Many people have chosen to travel overseas for HSCT treatment and there are clinics in both Russia and Mexico.

To support Tracy, visit her page to donate: www.gofundme.com/life-changing-treatment-for-tracy