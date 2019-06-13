Seaford road blocked due to ‘police incident’

A police incident has caused a Seaford road to be blocked this morning (June 13).

Alfriston Road is partially blocked both ways due to the incident at its junction with Hillside Avenue at about 6.30am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers had been an investigating a report of someone driving a red Mercedes at speed and skidding around the harbour car park at Newhaven at around 12.30am this morning.

The vehicle then headed in the direction of Seaford, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.