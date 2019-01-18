Seaford’s ground-breaking scheme to offer health and well-being at one venue

A public exhibition about the proposals for Seaford’s new health hub will take place on Tuesday, January 29, and Wednesday, January 30, at Downs Leisure Centre in Sutton Road.

Residents are invited to drop in between 4pm and 8pm to find out more about how the new facility will bring together health and well-being services under one roof.

It is proposed that the leisure centre will be considerably extended to provide specialist premises for the town’s two GP practices, Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice.

East Sussex Healthcare Trust’s health and out of hospital teams will also relocate there. The development will include a pharmacy. In addition, the new hub will allow scope for new services to be introduced there in the future.

The scheme has been proposed in response to increasing demands on the town’s GP services. Seaford’s population has grown over the years and is projected to be nearly 26,000 by 2027, an increase of more than 4,000 since 2001.

The number of older people is also growing – currently one in three people are aged 65 or over – which puts additional strain on local health services.

Dr Martin Writer is Chair of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the organisation responsible for commissioning the majority of local health services. He said: “In Seaford people are extremely happy with their GP services - 94 per cent of patients rated the experience of their surgery as ‘Good’ or better in a recent survey. The proposed new health hub will give them modern, bespoke facilities to match local needs and help to meet increasing demand whilst matching the quality of the services already received.”

Cllr Andy Smith, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “This is a ground-breaking healthcare scheme for the benefit of Seaford residents and we are delighted to be working with our partners, the CCG and ESHT, which will be delivering the services at our new facility.

“I hope people take up on this opportunity to find out more about these proposals and give us their feedback.”

Duncan Kerr, Wave Leisure Trust’s Chief Executive, said: “The new health hub will bring general practice and primary healthcare services to an environment where anyone, no matter their age or ability, can enjoy being active. It will ensure that GPs and healthcare teams can work hand-in-hand with support staff in a dynamic way, supporting positive physical, mental and emotional well-being.

A range of new facilities will be introduced to the leisure centre including an enhanced venue for the 60+ Club. Chairman Russell Gilbert said: “We are delighted with the prospect of improved facilities within the new health hub.”