Seaford seafront concessions to open soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaford Town Council asks residents and visitors to bear with these businesses as they set up their operations over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaford Town Council asks residents and visitors to bear with these businesses as they set up their operations over the coming days.

A spokesperson said: "We wish each of these businesses well with their endeavours and look forward to working closely with them over the next three years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salts Café will be reopening slightly later this Spring, but in the meantime, the public toilets are available at The Salts Recreation Ground and a wide variety of other cafés and refreshment concessions are open along Seaford seafront and throughout the town. It is anticipated that The Salts Café will begin trading with its new operator during May 2025.

Seaford Concessions

The council states that, in accordance with usual practice for a concession licence arrangement, at the end of these newly awarded licences, concession site opportunities will be re-advertised and a full and transparent tender process launched.

The Town Council owns several other concession sites as well as these with the next round of opportunities due to be advertised in January 2026.

To remain up to date visit: www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk or follow social media channels – Seaford Town Council Facebook and Seaford Town Council Instagram