Seaford Secret Santa gift giving campaign

As the nights draw in and we start to see the twinkle of fairy lights behind our windows. Seaford Town Council are asking the community to support those most in need and help to donate 150 gifts to local families this Christmas.

This year, Seaford Town Council is reaching out to the town’s wonderful community to help collect over 150 Christmas gifts to share with local families in need.

The Town Council’s special Seaford Secret Santa campaign, in collaboration with Family Support Works, aims to make this season even more special by connecting our community in giving.

A gift drop-off point will be available at the Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG during opening hours (Mon-Fri – 9 am - 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm - 4 pm) for all those looking to take part and share generosity this Christmas.

The campaign will officially launch at our festive event, Seaford Christmas Magic on Saturday 2nd December with more details being shared by the Mayor of Seaford and the Family Support Work’s CEO just before the Broad Street Christmas lights switch on at 4:45 pm.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Seaford Town Council for the Secret Santa campaign. The challenges experienced by the families we support are frequently increased at Christmas with the added pressure on family budgets. Thanks to this campaign, we will be able to provide presents for local children without impacting on the family finances, relieving stress for parents and helping to make Christmas a really special time. Thank you to everybody for getting involved and making a real difference.” Martin Auton-Lloyd, CEO, Family Support Works.

Seaford Town Council is thrilled that collaboratively with Family Support Works and Waves Seaford, another incredible local charity, all the gifts received will reach out to families in our direct community and help make sure everyone has something to open this Christmas.

When gifting we ask that all gifts are unwrapped and new so that they can be distributed appropriately. We will be looking for gifts for all ages from 0-18 years including Lego, books, train sets, gift vouchers, toiletry sets, and clothing with gift receipts attached.

Any organisations looking to make a group donation or who require a special collection please contact Seaford Town Council directly at [email protected] or 01323 894870.

