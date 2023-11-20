Seaford Town Council and Papachino’s – future management arrangements for The View restaurant

Seaford Town Council and Papachino’s can jointly confirm that they are in discussions about the future management arrangements for The View restaurant at Seaford Head.

The View

Both parties are working together to explore whether Papachino’s will take on the management of catering and hospitality at the venue in the spring of 2024.

This would enable a local, family-run hospitality business to help deliver the best possible hospitality offering at The View to golfers, residents, and local businesses.

Seaford Head Golf Course will remain under the Town Council’s management but both parties look forward to working together to further develop how The View complements the well-used and highly regarded course.

While these discussions continue, it remains 'Business as Usual' at The View. Both parties are working together towards a smooth transition in the spring, with minimal impact on The View’s loyal customer base (including upholding previous bookings made).