Seaford Town Council facilitates successful 2024 Town Forum

Seaford Town Council, community groups and members of the public gathered to reflect on the past year and celebrate outstanding members of the community.

Seaford Town Council hosted another well-attended Town Forum on Tuesday 30th April at Cross Way Church.

On arrival, Rhapsody Artist Development showcased their outstanding talents and gave members of the public an up-beat and positive start to the evening.

The Town Council, community groups, and members of the public reflected on the 2023–2024 year and discussed future projects in the town, including: East Sussex County Council’s parking review; Lewes District Council’s Local Plan; 80th year celebration of D-Day; Seaford Town Council’s 25th Anniversary; South Hill Barn development; and working with young people.

The Mayor of Seaford, Olivia Honeyman and the Town Clerk, Adam Chugg

Recipients of the Town Council’s Large Grants in 2023 – 2024 were invited to present to the community how grant funds had been spent. Presentations were heard from Citizens Advice Bureau, Teddy Treats Children’s Charity, St James’ Trust, Cradle Hill P.T.F.A, Cuckmere Community Bus Ltd, Friends of Bishopstone Station, GIA (Gardening in Action) CIC, Havens Community Hub, Mercread Youth Centre, Seaford Bonfire Society, Care for the Carers, The Youth Counselling Project and Waves (Seaford).

The Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford for 2023–2024 then took the opportunity to celebrate those in the community providing exceptional support and services to people in and around Seaford.

The 2023–2024 Young Mayor’s Award went to Roger Daws and Mary Sims from Seaford Youth Forum for their continued commitment to young people in the town.

The following Mayor of Seaford’s 2023-2024 awards were presented:

Coastal Environment Champion – Fran Charlton for her tireless work for Plastic Free Seaford and organisation of monthly beach cleans.

Community Charity Champion – Dan Ori for his commitment to the strengthening of community gardening in Seaford, moreover his invaluable support to local organisations and community groups.

Sporting Achievement Award – Lamin Faal for his hard work in highlighting disability football in Seaford to a wider audience and recognition of his achievement in receiving the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero South East award.

Sporting Achievement Award – Darren Evans for his extraordinary fundraising for WOLO and his eco-campaigning for sustainable running.

The Don Mabey Award – Gemma McFarlane for tirelessly raising funds, awareness and providing opportunities for The Mercread Youth Centre to keep this valuable community asset running and many other voluntary achievements and support she delivers in the community.

All presentations and photographs from the evening can be found on the Annual Town Meeting page of the Town Council’s website, here - https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/the-town/annual-town-meeting/