Seaford Town Council has appointed a new Town Clerk

Steve Quale was interim Town Clerk for six months before taking on the role. He spent more than a decade at East Sussex County Council leading the authority's records and registration service. This included responsibility for more than 120 staff. He also held statutory proper officer duties.

A council spokesperson said he brings a wealth of transferable skills and experience from roles held in the private sector and as a self-employed business owner.

Since joining Seaford in October 2024 Steve had to hit the ground running on a number of complex pieces of work as well as leading the significant volume of day-to-day operations, governance and project delivery.

This includes the implementation and embedding of revised staff and committee structures and the review of the Town Council's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. He said: "I am delighted to the taking on the permanent role of Town Clerkj for Seaford and would like to sincerely thank councillors for this opportunity to step up as the chief executive officer for the Town Council.

"I am very well aware of the wealth of opportunities and multiple challenges facing the Town Council as we move forwards and I look forward to continuing my work towards the continuous improvement of Seaford.

"I have a first-rate team of officers to support me as I take over this role - all of whom come into work to do their utmost best to improve the lives and environment of the people of Seaford.

"The impending reorganisation of local government means that town and parish councils stand on the precipice of a sea change regarding the responsibilities and duties we will take on. As the largest town in Lewes District and the second largest parished town in the County, these changes will be significant for Seaford and there is much work to do.

"I promise residents, visitors and businesses of the town that my team and I will always work our hardest to provide the best possible service to Seaford."

