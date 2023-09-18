Seaford Town Council invite feedback on the future of South Hill Barn

A public consultation is now live, seeking views from members of the public on the development of the South Hill Barn building and surrounding area.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaford Town Council is looking to create a working party to consider the future of the South Hill Barn building and the surrounding area and welcome feedback and ideas from members of the public.

What better time to think about the future of one of Seaford’s most cherished spots than the week of the highly anticipated Walk the Chalk event, taking place 20th – 24th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk the Chalk is a free and accessible, outdoor community event for local residents and visitors to enjoy. This community event will celebrate the King Charles III England Coast Path, the joys of being in nature, and our iconic landscape.

South Hill Barn in Seaford

As part of the event, South Hill Barn will play host to performances, live music, talks, art, and debate.

It is a brilliant opportunity to visit South Hill Barn and the surrounding area, take part in the Walk the Chalk event (free tickets can be booked here - https://walkthechalk.org/), and feedback to the Town Council your views on the future of South Hill Barn.

It is essential that the building considers its natural surroundings, so the Town Council will be working closely with partners to create a space that pioneers sustainability and the potential of eco-green facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public can submit their feedback by completing a survey which can be found on the Town Council website: https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/public-consultations/

Members of the public are encouraged to share this survey with as many friends and family as possible. The survey will also be shared on the Town Council’s Facebook Page across the survey period.

Posters will be on display across town allowing residents to easily scan the QR code to access the survey from their mobile devices, and paper copies of the survey are available in the Seaford Tourist Information Centre and The View at Seaford Head.