Seaford's first eco-friendly recycled bench - and a new seafront telescope

Recent donations of a 100 per cent recycled plastic bench and a new telescope have been installed in Seaford in fitting memorial tributes.

Recycled plastic bench installed in Crouch Gardens, Seaford

Seaford Town Council has recently added its first environmentally friendly recycled plastic bench, donated by a local resident as a memorial within the Crouch Gardens.

The new eco-friendly bench is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic – which would otherwise have ended up in landfill – and should last much longer than a traditional timber bench, with little maintenance needed. This is something the Town Council has been considering for some time in an effort to continue to offer improved facilities within the town, whilst considering the effects on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent installation was donated by local resident, Alan Chisholm, in memory of his late wife Yvonne, overlooking their home shared together for 32 years, making it a perfect addition to the peaceful gardens.

Mr Chisholm said: “It would be impossible to find a more apt and lovable spot, overlooking our old house in East Street which holds a lot of memories. Yvonne and I bought the house from my mother when we first married, almost 50 years ago. We met after I had carried out my National Service and married soon after. Yvonne was a keen dancer and attended Jean Cantell’s Dance School in Newhaven. She won many gold medals for competitions, and I proposed to her at the Galleon Bar beneath the Regency Dance Hall in Brighton, where she was also runner up in a Miss Brighton beauty Competition in 1960. We had a son Darren and grandson, Jake, who she adored. This bench is a wonderful tribute for Yvonne, and I can even see her old bedroom window from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaford Town Council plans to install more recycled plastic items in the future, to reduce costs as well as help the environment. The next sponsorship project will be to add some colourful seating to the outside of the new tennis courts at The Salts Recreation ground, providing a fantastic viewpoint for the huge variety of sports and activities that take place onsite.

In addition to the new bench, if you have walked along Seaford’s promenade recently, you may have noticed there has also been a very impressive new telescope installed near the Martello beach huts. This is another recent and very welcome addition to Seaford’s modest promenade. The telescope has already seen much use by passers-by and visiting families. This donation was made in tribute to a young man who loved watching the ferries go by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donor representative, Liz Woolger sais: “Wayne Littlechild and Alex Woolger were best pals for over thirty years. Wayne sadly died aged 41 in 2022. He had lived his life to the full, running races for charity and travelling the world raising money and enjoying life. Their great pleasure was to visit Seaford, walk the Seven Sisters and the Promenade, watching the Newhaven Ferry. Wayne always said, “I wish I had remembered my binoculars.” He felt that one day their visits could be celebrated on a plaque at Splash Point. The provision of the Telescope by Alex celebrates their visits, their friendship and Wayne’s life. Now others can enjoy the view without their binoculars!”