Seann Walsh among the stand-ups in Eastbourne

Stitches Comedy Club offers a line-up of household names to bring laughter to Eastbourne this autumn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “There will be three hilarious comedians you’ll recognise plus an award-winning compere too, all in one-night at the Devonshire Park Theatre on October 11 at 8pm.”

Tickets from £23.50, ages 14+, available from eastbournetheatres.co.uk and 01323 412000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Opening the show is Marcus Brigstocke, star of Room 101, Live at The Apollo, House of Games, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and more.

“Next up is Zoe Lyons, another regular on our TV screens over the last 20 years, most recently starring in Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, House of Games and even Celebrity SAS.

“The headliner for the night is the infamous Seann Walsh, hilarious comedian recognisable from so many shows since he shot to fame in 2000. Shows he’s appeared on include Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, The Jonathan Ross Show, Strictly Comedy Dancing and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. This will be a very different gig for Seann as last time he stood on the Devonshire Park Theatre stage was as a cast member of multi award-winning comedy play ART, back in January this year.

“All held together by award winning comedian James Alderson, this night of top comedians will have you in stitches!”

Stitches Comedy Club with Marcus Brigstoke, Zoe Lyons and Seann Walsh is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, October 11, 8pm.