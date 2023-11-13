BREAKING

Seaside Scouts take part in Eastbourne Remembrance parade

1st Seaside Squirrel Scouts took part in the Eastbourne Remembrance parade.
1st Seaside Squirrel Drey, Eastbourne

On Remembrance Sunday 12 Squirrel Scouts took part in the Eastbourne Remembrance parade.

This was a big achievement for the youngest members of the Scouting organisation who are aged 4-6 years.

One of our squirrels was chosen to lay the wreath on behalf of the Eastbourne District with our local new District Commissioner.

The Squirrels were thanked and acknowledged by Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan for their exemplary behaviour throughout the cold and damp service.

There were 100+ members across all sections and groups of Scouting from across Eastbourne.