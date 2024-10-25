Sebastian Faulks’ epic Birdsong on the Guildford and Chichester stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Russell is Isabelle Azaire as Sebastian Faulks’ epic tale of love and loss Birdsong returns to the stage in a brand-new production marking the 30th anniversary of the international best-selling novel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley, it plays the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford from October 29-November 2; Chichester Festival Theatre from November 5-9; and Theatre Royal Brighton from February 4-8.

In pre-war France, a young Englishman Stephen Rayford embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle. As the war breaks out over the idyll of his former life, Stephen returns to France to lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme. He clings to the memory of Isabelle as his world explodes around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Isabelle is such a fascinating character,” says Charlie. “I was really drawn to her because she has such a huge capacity for love and affection and for lots of passion but when you meet her she is holding herself contained very strictly. She is a woman of that time and as often women are still now a woman who does not have any agency. Her back story was that she was sent to marry Rene. She is very much the property of the men in her life and has gone from one controlling and domineering man to another. In her marriage she is completely oppressed and there is a line where she says ‘You beat me. You humiliate me. And you never let me speak.’ There is such oppression in her life that she has a complete lack of freedom to communicate. It all comes down to this conflict. We have spoken a lot about the swan. She is very much the swan on the surface but underneath her feet are really going fast.

“I think she is quite accepting of the oppression at the point where we meet her. She has constructed a framework by which she can survive. She has accepted that there is nothing better and that she's just got to make the best of a bad situation. She has her own secret way of having a secret life by providing food for the workers in her husband’s factory but at that point she is just surviving. But when Stephen arrives, it opens the door to ‘What if I can do more than just survive? What if I can love and be loved? What if I can be passionate? What if I can be myself?’ And of course, that brings happiness but it also brings catastrophe.”

And it all works so well on the stage, Charlie says: “What they have done so brilliantly with Birdsong is that they have not tried to do every single thing in the book. They have made very clever decisions about which strands to bring out and which strands to focus on in order to maximise the effect. And I believe what they've done with this latest production is that in the previous production they used a lot of flashbacks which I'm sure worked well but with this one we meet Stephen in his present moment every time. We see him as a young man coming to France and then going to war and all that that means and I think that means that the audience really connects with him at every point.”

Sebastian Faulks himself has been key to the production: “And my dad nearly lost his mind when I told him that I was going to Sebastian Faulks’ house to read some of the script. That's the most starstruck he has ever been! It is a huge novel. It really is a modern classic and the great thing is that Sebastian was able to talk to us about the things that he was thinking when he wrote it and maybe also to explain some of the things that he might do differently if he were writing it now. He's been incredibly supportive of us as actors and also very supportive of Rachel and Alastair.”