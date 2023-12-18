Secret books gifted to Hastings families

The books which are being handed out by local housing provider Orbit at community events, are wrapped with brown paper to keep the contents a surprise and labelled with a clue about the story that hides inside. Orbit has donated more than 100 books suitable for readers of all ages.

Rosalie Cort, Community Connector for Orbit explains: “We’re attending community events as part of our drive to ensure that customers get any extra support that they need at this time of year with issues such as finances, energy bills and wellbeing. The idea behind the books is that families in need receive a Christmas gift that will hopefully ignite the joy of getting lost in a good story which supports literacy and reading too. It's been lovely to see recipients being excited to receive a mystery book and looking forward to reading it at home!”