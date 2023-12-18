Secret books gifted to Hastings families
and live on Freeview channel 276
The books which are being handed out by local housing provider Orbit at community events, are wrapped with brown paper to keep the contents a surprise and labelled with a clue about the story that hides inside. Orbit has donated more than 100 books suitable for readers of all ages.
Rosalie Cort, Community Connector for Orbit explains: “We’re attending community events as part of our drive to ensure that customers get any extra support that they need at this time of year with issues such as finances, energy bills and wellbeing. The idea behind the books is that families in need receive a Christmas gift that will hopefully ignite the joy of getting lost in a good story which supports literacy and reading too. It's been lovely to see recipients being excited to receive a mystery book and looking forward to reading it at home!”
As part of its Better Days programme, Orbit offers free support to customers on a range of issues including financial inclusion, mental health, employment, skills and digital training. Customers struggling with their winter energy bills can also access Orbit’s energy advice service which provides specialist assistance from fuel poverty charity National Energy Action via telephone, face to face community events, home visits and energy saving packs.
For more information visit: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/help-support