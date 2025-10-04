Section 28 trauma recalled through dance - Brighton show

The Gary Clarke Company are promising “a bold and moving exploration of the violence, loneliness, protests, debates, unlikely allies and the remarkable individuals and organisations of the time” as they take us back to the world of Section 28

DETENTION (Corn Exchange, Brighton, Tuesday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 15) explores the impact of the legislation from Thatcher’s Conservative Government in 1988 which ‘prohibited the promotion of homosexuality.’

As Gary says, it forced people from the LGBT+ community into a place of secrecy, fear and shame at a time when the country was in industrial turmoil and the gay community was being ravaged by the onslaught of AIDS.

For Gary, the piece completes a trilogy following the multi award-winning COAL and his critically acclaimed WASTELAND.

“I am from a mining village on the outskirts of Barnsley and I grew up during the miners’ strike in 1984. Ten years ago I created a piece of work called COAL which was a way to honour my community and also a way to tell working-class stories through dance. And then I created the sequel WASTELAND. But I was really interested in creating a trilogy. I started looking at society and Thatcherism and Britain in the 80s and 90s and I quickly came across Section 28. I am now an openly-gay man but my upbringing was incredibly hard. I discovered that Section 28 was in place throughout my first school years, my middle school years and my high school years and my college education and my university education and the first two years of my professional life. I realised why there was no representation and there was no visibility of the LGBT community. Section 28 was repealed in 2003. It had been brought in in 1988 and it was a piece of hidden legislation. It was there like a sniper and it lay dormant for so long.”

Gary says he still bears the scars from it and that they are scars that run deep: “For us, part of the process of making this work was that we talked so much about what it was like, and we were able to speak about things that we've never spoken about before. Everyone involved in the staging identifies with the LGBT community as a lived experience.

“The legislation came on the back of AIDS and there was a lot of fear around gay men in particular. There were a lot of negative images of gay men, and some of the councils were trying to push positive images and that landed them in the hands of the Conservatives who tried to stamp it out with the legislation. The positive images were saying that we lead normal lives and that we weren't bad people or perverts. But the legislation stopped that.

“I think the show is acting as a mirror of the past and of the future and of the present. A lot of the audiences are commenting about the bigger political and global landscape and questioning whether things really are different now and how much we have moved forward. DETENTION is not just about what's happening in the UK. It's about global issues. It is still illegal to be gay in more than 60 countries around the world. In this country we've got Pride and we've got marriage and legally we're in a good position but there will always be homophobia. One of the cast got queer-bashed a year or so ago. It was a homophobic attack. Homophobia is still around. History has a habit of repeating itself. You've only got to look back and think about what happens when society goes to the right. It is very dangerous. You look at the marginalised communities and you realise that Britain is a bit broken at the moment.”