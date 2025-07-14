Securing the "best" for Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

Times are tough, but director Ian Bowden is delighted with the programme he has put together for the 2025 Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival which returns from Thursday, August 21 to Monday, August 25.

Celebrating its 13th year, it offers a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed artists and vibrant community events. The festival's main ticketed concerts take place in St Mary’s Church in the heart of historic Rye from Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 25. A total of seven headline concerts will showcase a dynamic blend of jazz, blues, soul and contemporary world influences (tickets on www.ryejazz.com). In addition, audiences can enjoy a rich programme of free and ticketed live music events at venues across Rye, beginning Thursday, August 21.

“It's a great line-up,” Ian says. “Every year we build the festival around the headline concerts, the ticketed events at the church which really is an exceptional venue. It is about 980 years old. It has beautiful architecture and great acoustics with Norman columns all the way down. We bring all our lighting and staging, and it's such a fantastic place. That's the key. We are creating something that is a little bit different. I always say in my head that it's a bit like Ronnie Scott's on steroids!

“So we’ve got those seven ticketed concerts and then we've got all the free music on top of that. We have got fringe venues and I do a lot of the programming, maybe pubs or hotels and then we've got lots of music outside the Butter Market.

“And really my reason for doing it is my passion for music. That's what I am about, that's what gets me out of bed in the mornings, the passion and the joy that music brings to people. Over the years I've met some lovely people who are coming to the festival for the first time but we also get lots of regulars that come back time and time again.

“We are a small festival by design. We are not a big player in the world of festivals, but our mantra is that small is beautiful. We would love to expand it a little bit more but funding is so hard to get.

“Last year was good. Everybody enjoyed it and the weather was good. There was something for everybody, and attendances were really good.”

But the fact remains that life is getting more and more difficult for festivals: “It is the funding. It's not the physical process of doing it. The challenge is raising the sponsorship and as a small festival we need sponsors to sponsor each different element of the festival.

“You can't survive by box office alone. We have not got the capacity or the ticket sales volume. There has to be a degree of sponsorship to help. We need about 20 to 30 per cent sponsorship to make it all work in our scenario. You've got to be respectful of musicians. You've got offer quality and you have got to pay them properly. So we need in sponsorship something in the region of £60,000 a year.

“We are still trying to get more sponsors. Each day my job is to chase people and try to get them to buy into the festival. But you've got the cost of living and the cost of running a business, and it is really hard. Sometimes people can't continue to support us. Normally to stage the free music costs about £30,000 but this year we're having to do it in a different way because there is just not £30,000 out there. So that’s why we really do build the whole thing around the seven headline concerts because that's where the revenue comes in. But people need to understand that we need money to put on the free concerts. We have set up a crowdfunder with a target of £10,000 and we have reached about £6,000. We need people to help us if we are to offer free music.”

As for the programme: “On Friday, August 22, Nubiyan Twist bring their infectious blend of jazz, hip-hop, Afrobeat, Latin, soul, reggae, and dance. Expect tight musicianship and a powerful nine-piece sound.

“On Saturday, August 23, Toby Lee, the award-winning British blues sensation, performs a special afternoon set with his band. In the evening, legendary saxophonist Courtney Pine returns with his electrifying full-band show House of Legends.

“Sunday, August 24 brings a thrilling afternoon concert with a powerhouse jazz trio: the multi-award-winning Ian Shaw, acclaimed vocalist Polly Gibbons, and James Pearson, pianist and artistic director of Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. In the evening, the much-loved British Jamaican R&B singer Ruby Turner returns with her phenomenal band. Ruby’s career includes 17 albums, countless collaborations (Bryan Ferry, UB40, Steve Winwood, Mick Jagger), and a key role in Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra.

“Monday, August 25 offers the incredible Davina and The Vagabonds bring a rousing afternoon show blending American jazz, blues, and soul, inspired by Fats Domino, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. Closing the festival: the legendary James Taylor Quartet (JTQ) with a full band, horns, and vocalist Yvonne Yanney. Formed in 1987, JTQ are renowned for their signature acid jazz sound and iconic version of the Starsky and Hutch theme.”