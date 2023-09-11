BREAKING
See technical rescue demonstration at East Preston Fire Station open day

Firefighters have shown what happens when people are trapped in a vehicle following an accident and how they help to extract the casualties during a technical rescue demonstration at East Preston Fire Station open day.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST

Crews at East Preston welcomed in the public for their free fire station open day on Saturday, September 9. During the demonstration, they showed how they cut a crashed vehicle so the roof can be taken off using hydraulic cutters.

Richard Munday, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue station commander, explained that the kit is 'quite heavy' and crews carry out a lot of training using it. "It is very effective, this kit," he added. "You can cut pretty much anything with it."

The fire fighters were working on a 2005 vehicle and Mr Munday explained that these older cars were easier to cut. "It is fairly easy to get through the metal on this," he added. "A lot of modern vehicles are quite hard to cut. Newer vehicles can be a little bit more sturdy and require a little bit more work."

The demonstration showed how the crews have to adapt and try different angles to release the roof, depending on what is best for the casualty and the best way to achieve full access. Sharp edges that have been cut are then covered to make it safe for medical teams to access.

Fire safety advice was also on offer, along with free smoke alarms, children's activities and stalls. East Preston Fire Station, in North Lane, East Preston, is an on-call fire station with one water tender ladder and a fire and emergency support vehicle. On-call firefighters provide cover and they train on Monday evenings.

