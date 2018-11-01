Seeing the shape of things to come in Lewes

Some 140 Lewes residents turned out to learn more about the town’s North Street Quarter development at a public exhibition held at Trinity Church St John Sub Castro on Monday, October 29.

The event was put on by the development’s landowners, North Street Quarter Ltd and Lewes District Council.

The focus of the exhibition was on the proposals for the landscaping and architectural appearance of the part of the scheme to be developed in Phases 2 and 3.

This is a residential area comprising 178 homes. The architects showed drawings and computer generated images to give visitors a flavour of how the development will look.

One of the visitors to the exhibition was teacher Michaela Tallant, who lives in Lewes. She said: “I thought it was a very helpful and informative exhibition and the North Street Quarter scheme looks fantastic.”

Phase 1 of the North Street Quarter development, which comprises 238 homes, including the majority of the affordable housing, a new health hub, a 330-space public car park and work space for creative industries, has already been granted full planning permission.

Demolition of the old units will start in the spring and a timetable for development will be released once a developer has been appointed.

For people who were unable to attend the exhibition, some of the material is available to view online at www.northstreetqtr.co.uk. There is also an opportunity to provide feedback via the website until Monday, November 5.