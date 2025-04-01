Self-confessed "fangirl" brings Martin McDonagh to the Southwick Players stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nettie Sheridan admits she’s definitely a fangirl when it comes to Martin McDonagh – and it’s definitely an ambition fulfilled as she directs one of his plays for the Southwick Players. The Beauty Queen of Leenane will be at the Barn Theatre, Southwick from April 9-12.

It offers a darkly comic drama set in a small, rural Irish village. The story follows Maureen Folan, a woman who has spent her life caring for her manipulative and bitter mother Mag. Trapped in a stagnant, resentful existence, Maureen dreams of escape and a life beyond her bleak home.

Maureen Folan will be played by Jacqueline Jordan; Mag Folan by Debbie Creissen who is also the Southwick Players’ president; Pato Dooley by Guy Steddon; and Ray Dooley by Jimmy Schofield.

Nettie said: “I have been a big fan of Martin McDonagh ever since In Bruges came out. I love things which are visceral and have pathos and there's just something about the way that he writes. Most of what he writes has very dark undertones but there is humour as well. This was his first play and because I'd wanted to direct something by him for quite some time I thought that I should start with this first play. It is part of the Leenane trilogy. This is the first one and bizarrely little mentions of people pop up in the other plays as well. It's really, really clever.

“I have directed seven other plays for Southwick Players. This is my eighth production with them and it's quite an unusual play for them, a little bit away from their style. It's quite a dark and very much a gritty drama. Before I've done things like Blithe Spirit and Elephant Man and Lettice and Lovage which do certainly have their dark moments but are actually lighter and are also titles that people will know. I don't think many people will be aware of this play outside of the theatre world. But the fact is that it is such a good play. If we can get people to come along and see it, it will be a real eye-opener for them. People will walk away thinking they have never seen anything like that before. I do think it's a step away from what the players usually do. They are putting a lot of trust in me and I am very grateful for that. We could easily have done a big floor-filler but it's much more satisfying to direct something which is much more challenging. The characters are so well written and you have to work really hard with the actors to get beneath their skin.

“It is set in the 1990s in Leenane in Co Galway, and it basically follows the tempestuous relationship between the spinster daughter Maureen and her mother Mag. Maureen is incredibly lonely. She is 40 years old and a spinster and a virgin, and her mother is manipulative and constantly interfering in any chance of love or anything that Maureen might have that might make Mag feel that she is losing control over her daughter. It's very, very dark but there's some really great funny moments. He makes you laugh and then you feel guilty for laughing.

“And that's why I love this play. In the rehearsal room I'm roaring with laughter one minute and then I'm just in shock. The way he's written it is heartbreaking and funny and shocking and it's really absolutely everything that you could want in a play. The characters have got so many layers and there is so much to peel back.”