Selsey Pavilion Trust awarded £35,000 grant from Selsey Town Council’s Community Fund

The grant, initially awarded in 2017 as part of the Council’s Community Fund, was the Trust’s very first successful grant application and a testament to the efforts of our original trustees and the support of past and present councillors.

However, due to specific conditions requiring a minimum twenty-year lease or purchase of the Pavilion’s freehold, we have not been able to access the funds until now.

Cllr Andrew Brown, Chair of Selsey Town Council, presented the cheque to Christian Skelton, Chair of Trustees for SPT, during the annual Selsey Town Meeting at the Selsey Centre on St George’s Day, April 23, 2024.

The presentation followed talks highlighting the history of the Selsey Pavilion by Keith Batchelor and our vision for the future by Christian.

Upon receiving the cheque, Christian expressed his gratitude, stating: “It is a testament to the Selsey Town Council’s unwavering patience and support for the project and the iconic Selsey Pavilion that they have waited patiently to release these funds. This grant will significantly contribute to the upcoming roof replacement work."

Despite the closure of its cinema doors fifty years ago, the Pavilion’s enduring presence mirrors Selsey’s steadfast ambition to witness its revival.