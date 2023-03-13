SEND Room opens at Shoreham's at St Peter's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Shoreham have recently had a new SEND (special educational needs and disability) room built. Recently Adur East Lions made a donation to the school towards purchasing resources for the children at the school to use.

Adur East Lions presenting their cheque to children at St Peter's School

St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Shoreham last year received funding to build a new SEND (special educational needs and disability) room at the school. This will be used by children with an additional need who sometimes need some space and quiet time away from the busy classroom.

They will be able to work in the room with their 1:1 Assistant. The children have called the room "The Den". Building was completed in December 2022 and the children were able to start using The Den in January 2023.

Whilst funding was received to build the new room, the school did not have any budget to purchase resources for the room and approached Adur East Lions to see if they would be able to provide a grant towards the cost of some of the resources. The Lions kindly gave the school a very generous donation of just over £2,100 to enable the school to equip the room with sensory resources for the children to use.

Adur East Lions Club is the local branch of the Lions International organisation and is made up of 29 eager members. The aim of the organisation is to come together to make their communities better.

To ensure the Club has funds to support those in need, they also have to plan and organise many fundraising activities throughout the year and without the hard work of this fundraising the Club would not be able to donate to the many causes it does.

