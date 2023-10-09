September Saturday events in Midhurst a huge success, say organisers

Hundreds of people flocked to Midhurst last month to enjoy a series of free family events, including outdoor cinema and entertainment, a Get Active Day, and live music across the town.

The September Saturday events, which were funded by Chichester District Council and delivered in collaboration with Midhurst Town Council and the Midhurst Town Team, celebrated the beautiful town of Midhurst and encouraged people to come and enjoy its amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

The packed programme of events kicked off with an afternoon and evening of outdoor cinema. Around 400 people of all ages turned out to enjoy children’s karaoke led by professional singer Lizzie Haynes before an open-air screening of ‘Sing 2’, followed by a professional Elvis tribute act and a screening of Baz Luhrmann's ‘Elvis’. The musical theme continued with an evening of live music, ranging from boogie woogie piano to Latin guitar, in six restaurants and pubs across the town.

The special Fold Our Town origami event at the Old Library was a hit with young families. This was part of the popular Culture Spark programme — which is funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund — and brought people of all ages together to make a large paper model inspired by Midhurst. The following week’s Get Active Day at The Grange Leisure Centre was another big success, with BMX bike displays and activities such as table tennis, slack lining and rollerblading.

The month wrapped up with a family fun run, which attracted over 100 people. With a 5k run for anyone over 12 years old or a 2k run for anyone over four years old, the event took place across Cowdray Park and made the most of the beautiful weather and scenery.

During September, Midhurst also hosted a Vintage Fair and the monthly Farmers’ and Artisan Market, showcasing homewares, antiques and artisan products from the local area.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “The September Saturday events programme was completely new for this year and so it was fantastic to see how successful this was, with brilliant feedback from residents and visitors alike. So many people came together to enjoy all of the different activities and to take the opportunity to celebrate the wonderful town of Midhurst.

“We all understand how challenging it has been for Midhurst residents and businesses since the fire in March, but we can all play our part by supporting the local businesses wherever we possibly can.

“Local events give us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the wealth of talent that we have on offer in our district — from a wide range of high street retailers to delicious food and drink, first class entertainers and musicians to skilled local makers and producers, the events showcase the rich variety that we’re lucky to have on our doorstep. Make sure you visit the council’s What’s On page on the website for upcoming events this autumn and winter: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson”

Residents and visitors can keep up-to-date on events and activities taking place across the Chichester District by following the council’s Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets.