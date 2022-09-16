Serious car crash in Arundel leads to queuing traffic on A27
Drivers on the A27 Eastbound have been stuck in long ques after a crash involving a car and a lorry lead to a lane closure.
The AA say there is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash involving a car and a lorry on A27 Eastbound at Poling Street, on Poling Corner.
Emergency services attended the incident at 7:38am this morning (September 16) and a lane closure has been put in place.
Sussex Police said both vehicles are yet to be recovered.