Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Serious Charlwood collision sparks appeal for witnesses as two drivers in hospital

Two drivers sustained ‘serious injuries’ after a collision in Charlwood.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Surrey Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident on Horley Road around 6.25pm on Thursday (January 19).

Officers were called to following ‘reports of a collision between a Mini Cooper and a Citroen C3’, police said.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “Both drivers of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Most Popular
Surrey Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a collision between a Mini Cooper and a Citroen C3 on Horley Road around 6.25pm on Thursday (January 19).
Hide Ad

"If you witnessed the collision or have any information which may help our investigation, including dashcam footage, please contact us quoting PR/45230007016 via; live chat on our website, our online reporting tool or by calling 101.

“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Hide Ad

Have you read?: West Sussex trains delayed by 'major signalling fault'

Spa breaks in Sussex: Top five spas in Sussex revealed by Spabreaks.com

Hide Ad

What is happening at Crawley Town? LIVE: Scott Lindsey prepares for first game in charge, signings promised, Liverpool star's loan move ends