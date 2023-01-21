Surrey Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident on Horley Road around 6.25pm on Thursday (January 19).
Officers were called to following ‘reports of a collision between a Mini Cooper and a Citroen C3’, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Both drivers of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
"If you witnessed the collision or have any information which may help our investigation, including dashcam footage, please contact us quoting PR/45230007016 via; live chat on our website, our online reporting tool or by calling 101.
“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
