Sussex Police said they have launched a murder investigation following a collision in Diplocks Way, Hailsham.

Police said that a black vehicle is reported to have collided with a pedestrian at around 11pm on Saturday, November 18.

Police announced at 11.16am on Sunday, November 19, that the victim was a 24-year-old local man who was declared deceased at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. Both the vehicle and the suspect remain outstanding at this time, and enquiries to identify and locate them are ongoing.”

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened. There were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with any information to please come forward. Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Novio. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.”