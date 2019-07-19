Serious collision on A22 at Golden Cross

An air ambulance was called to a serious collision on the A22 at Golden Cross this afternoon (July 19).

The road is blocked both ways after the incident involving a motorbike and another vehicle near the B2124 Lewes Road junction at about 1pm.

The ambulance service said a motorcyclist has been air lifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a potentially serious pelvic injury.

There were no further reports of any other injuries.

East Sussex Highways said on Twitter, “A22 CLOSED from Boship Roundabout to B2192 Lewes Road due to RTC at Golden Cross.”

Photo by Lewis Isted.