The serious incident involved an overturned car, according to reports, and has caused road closures and delays on the A27 both ways, between Upper Shoreham Road and the A293 Portslade and West Hove turn off, including the Southwick tunnel.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the A27 at the Southwick Hill tunnel, after the road was closed in both directions after a vehicle hit the central reservation at around 11am on Tuesday (April 12).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The road is slowly re-opening in the westbound direction; however the road is still closed in the eastbound direction, with diversions in place.”

Serious collision in Southwick leads to road closures and major delays

Serious collision in Southwick leads to road closures and major delays