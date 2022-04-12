Serious collision on A27 at Southwick: one lane still closed for recovery work

A27 is slowly re-opening after a serious collision in Southwick but motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:06 pm

The serious incident involved an overturned car, according to reports, and has caused road closures and delays on the A27 both ways, between Upper Shoreham Road and the A293 Portslade and West Hove turn off, including the Southwick tunnel.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the A27 at the Southwick Hill tunnel, after the road was closed in both directions after a vehicle hit the central reservation at around 11am on Tuesday (April 12).

“The road is slowly re-opening in the westbound direction; however the road is still closed in the eastbound direction, with diversions in place.”

