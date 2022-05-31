A280 Long Furlong was closed both ways between Clapham and the Findon roundabout.

"Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision on the A280 at Long Furlong today,” Sussex Police’s social media statement read.

“The incident involving a car and a HGV lorry was reported at about 12.15pm near the junction with Long Furlong Lane, between Findon and Clapham.

“Road closures are in place while we respond to this incident. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

Sussex Roads Police officer Glen McArthur also reported the incident on Twitter.

He wrote: “A280 Long Furlong closed due to a serious crash. It will be closed for some time.”

Heavy traffic was said to be building up in the area. The road had reopened fully by Wednesday morning.

Police put road closures in place after the crash on A280 Long Furlong. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Witnesses are asked to report information to police online, by email ([email protected]) or call 101, quoting serial 548 of 31/05.