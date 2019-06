Firefighters are currently battling a serious fire in Southover High Street, Lewes.

Crews from Lewes, Newhaven, Roedean and Burgess Hill have been sent to the blaze in a residential property after receiving a call at about 4.20pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they are currently tackling a roof fire there.

All people are accounted for, the service said.

There is severe congestion reported in the town centre.