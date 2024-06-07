Serious fire on Sussex / Surrey border: Crews work through the night to deal with blaze
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said crews were first alerted to a farm fire on Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood at 12.30am on Thursday (June 6).
According to AA Traffic News, the road remained blocked on Friday morning.
The latest fire service statement, at 9.30am, read: “Our crews are continuing to deal with the fire on Norwood Hill Road, Charlwood, and we anticipate being on site for at least the next 24 hours.
“We have four pumps at the scene, with support from Southern Water tankers. If you live nearby, please keep windows and doors shut.”
The fire service said at 5pm on Thursday that four pumps were in attendance with two water carriers – supported by South East Water tankers.
“Our crews will be working through the night to stop the spread of the fire,” a spokesperson added.
“If you live nearby, please continue to keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area. Thank you to everyone for your ongoing patience.”
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, five fire engines were at the scene, with an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.
There has been a loss of water supply in Charlwood. Water supplier SES warned customers of loss of supply, low pressure and discoloured water.
