Service stations in Hailsham area support local community with donations

Nisa supplied Power Service Stations have, through Making a Difference Locally charity, supported local projects and good causes with £17,500 in donations for seven local causes this month with its latest round of Heart of the Community Awards.

Power Hawkswood Service Station nominated East Sussex Ukraine Support and Helping the heart of Hellingly who each won £3,000. And Pass It on ICC who won £2,000.

The Heart of the community initiative enabled Nisa retailers to nominate a local community group to receive up to £3,000 of funding from Making a Difference Locally, with an emphasis on small charities and community groups supporting people living in crisis and helping them become more self-sufficient.

East Sussex Ukraine support will use the funding to provide food, English lessons English books, and to pay for Wi-Fi whilst refugees are housed at the Travelodge on their arrival to the UK.

The Heart of Hellingly work with Hellingly Parish Council, the £3,000 will enable them to continue to support and run free community support groups.Pass It on ICC will use the funding to fuel their vehicle which is used to collect food and ingredient donations for their community fridge, café and warm hub facilities.

Claire Partridge Marketing manager for Power Service Stations said: “Supporting our local communities with the help of MADL is the best part of our job and we're delighted that so many of our nominated charities have won the Heart of the Community Awards. Each charity will benefit from a much-needed financial boost to help them continue their essential work in supporting those in need. The donations are so timely as we enter a winter that is forecast to be difficult for so many.”