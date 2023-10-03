Serving up a little extra support at Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester

Since opening over a year and a half ago, Graylingwell Chapel has proved to be a space for the community with; support for young families; inclusive youth groups and friendly holiday activities; sociable IT drop-ins; weekly pop-up pantries and welcoming chatty cafés, and from October it is going to be offering even more!

Aware of the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on so many of Chichester’s residents, Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) who own and manage the Chapel, are planning to take a little pressure off everyone, creating a place for the community to spend time together, without breaking the bank.

From 1 October 2023, alongside the regular menu, there will be a Hot Specials Menu, available Monday to Sunday.

On Tuesdays, as part of the regular Chatty Tuesday programme, the hot menu item will be available for £5, enabling people joining the regular Tuesday groups, such as IT Drop in, Chatty Café, Art for Wellbeing, and the fortnightly Stitch Club, to spend the day at Graylingwell Chapel, knowing they will be able to enjoy a tasty hot meal in-between the group sessions.

On Thursdays and Fridays, the Chapel Café kitchen will remain open until 5pm, providing a teatime option for residents. It is hoped that this will allow more people living locally and beyond to enjoy this space for its events, activities, fascinating history of a century of mental health care or simply as somewhere to just ‘be’.

The Hot Specials Menu will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays, alongside the popular breakfast menu

In October half term, Graylingwell Chapel will once again be providing a programme of free activities, ranging from Movies, Crafts, Lego and Games, and in the Chapel Café there will be the kids eat for free menu available when an adult buys one main meal.

Comments Liz Woodsell, MD of Connecting Spaces – CCDT’s trading company: “It’s important to us that the Chapel is somewhere that people can enjoy, without the pressures of big-ticket prices.

"We are keen to hear from music or theatre groups that would like to put on free day time performances to increase their exposure and give our community the opportunity to hear something a little bit special during their visit, at no cost.

"This is a space for everyone and we’re always looking for ways to support those who need it.”